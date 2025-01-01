Harry Potter actor Simon Fisher-Becker dead at 63

Actor Simon Fisher-Becker has died aged 63.

The British character actor had roles in notable projects including Doctor Who and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Fisher-Becker's husband, Tony Dugdale, revealed in a post on Facebook that he died on Sunday. He did not disclose any additional details about the cause of death.

Kim Barry, Fisher-Becker's agent, confirmed Fisher-Becker's death to CNN in a statement.

"I lost not only a client Simon Fisher-Becker, but a close personal friend of 15 years standing," the statement said.

"He helped me out enormously and was always kind, gracious and interested in everyone."

Fisher-Baker's first TV credits came in the 1990s via a series of single-episode appearances on shows including Hale and Pace and One Foot in the Grave.

One of his most high-profile roles was in the first instalment of the Harry Potter franchise, playing a ghost that haunts the halls of Hogwarts.

Fisher-Becker also appeared in several episodes of the BBC's sci-fi TV series Doctor Who as recurring character Dorium.

Fisher-Becker spoke about being able to collaborate with other actors throughout his career, telling BTG Interviews in 2023 that "most of the actors I've gotten to work with, especially the bigger names, have been utterly delightful and very kind."