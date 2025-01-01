Woody Harrelson to star in Giant

Woody Harrelson and Kerry Condon have been attached to star in Giant, a reimagining of the Argentinian hit film Corazón de León.

Harrelson and The Banshees of Inisherin star will take lead roles in the romantic comedy.

Marcos Carnevale, who wrote and directed the 2013 Spanish language original, will direct the English language translation.

The script is by Gonzalo Maza, the Chilean writer who co-wrote A Fantastic Woman!, which won the Best International Film Oscar in 2018.

Corazón de León, which translated into English means Heart of a Lion, is a comedy that delivers an important message about social prejudice.

It follows the story of Ivana Cornejo, a successful lawyer who loses her mobile phone and gets talking to León Godoy, the "perfect gentleman" who finds it.

When they meet for the handover, she is shocked to find he is of very short stature and has to overcome prejudice from society and herself.

Guillermo Francella played León in the original film, opposite Julieta Díaz as Ivana.

Harrelson, known for his role as bartender Woody Boyd on the NBC sitcom Cheers - for which he won a Primetime Emmy - is currently in cinemas starring in the dive thriller Last Breath.