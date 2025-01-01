Ben Affleck's teen son refuses to mow lawns for sneakers

Ben Affleck has joked that his 13-year-old son Samuel didn't want to do chores to pay for a pair of Dior Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

"That's what happens when you tell a mother**ker they have to mow a lawn. All of a sudden, they don't want those shoes," Affleck quipped during an interview with Access Hollywood at the South by Southwest film festival.

"I'm like, 'Man, you do not need $1,000 (£780) shoes,'" the Oscar winner shared.

"He's like, 'We have the money.'

"I'm like, 'I have the money. You're broke.'"

Last week, the multimillionaire actor was seen squirming at the price tag of the shoes as he and Samuel spent time at the Got Sole sneaker convention in Los Angeles.

The limited-edition Air Jordans were released in 2020 and originally priced at $2,000 (£1560) before becoming a collector's item.

"You like those because they're expensive," Affleck - who is reportedly worth $150 million (£117 million) - told his son in a video taken at the event.

"No, they're tough! I've always said they look good!" Samuel responded while checking out the grey-and-white sneakers.

The Argo star then took a peek at the cost and said, "That's a lot of lawns you gotta mow there."

The father-son duo left the convention with several bags of sneakers, although it's unclear whether they purchased the Dior Air Jordan 1s.