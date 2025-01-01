Emily Osment settles divorce from Jack Anthony

Emily Osment has reportedly settled her divorce from Jack Anthony after five months of marriage.

Osment filed the settlement documents on Monday, according to TMZ, which was also her 33rd birthday.

Three days prior, the actor submitted paperwork in court to end her marriage to Anthony, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Osment had listed the date of separation as 7 December 2024 - two months after their October wedding.

The Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage star has yet to acknowledge her split on social media.

Osment and Anthony signed a prenup and share no children. Osment, also known for her roles in the Spy Kids film franchise and the Disney Channel's Hannah Montana series, kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

The exes are reported to have first met in 2021. They announced their engagement via Instagram in June 2023, with Osment praising Anthony in a heartfelt post.

"This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend. I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy," Osment wrote alongside a photo that showed off her engagement ring. "I love you Jack."