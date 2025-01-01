Lauren Graham open to reviving Gilmour Girls again

Lauren Graham is open to making another Gilmour Girls revival.

During an interview for the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, host Dax Shepard asked the actress whether she would be interested in playing Lorelai Gilmour again.

In response, Lauren - who portrayed the character in the original TV show from 2000 until 2007 - explained that she would consider making an appearance in a Christmas movie.

"Given everyone's lives and schedules, it's a Christmas movie," she said. "It's not me trying to get out of the question. It is literally what I could picture. I think (what) the Brits do so well with their beloved shows is that you get a Christmas special. It's not episodes, but it's seeing all your friends together again. It's one of the reasons I thought the Walmart commercial was a sweet, where-are-they-now kind of thing."

Lauren reunited with Scott Patterson, who played onscreen love interest Luke Danes on Gilmour Girls, for a holiday-themed commercial that aired last December.

But if a Christmas special does get greenlit, the former Parenthood star insisted fans shouldn't expect the characters to "be the same".

"Now, Lorelai and Luke got married," the 57-year-old continued. "Now, Rory's maybe having a baby, so it's not going to be necessarily the two of us circling the gazebo."

Previously, Lauren and Alexis Bledel, who played her daughter Rory Gilmour, returned for the four-part Netflix series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The revival dropped in 2016.

And while the Talking as Fast as I Can author "cried everyday" on set because she enjoyed the experience so much, she is not sure loyal fans will ever be satisfied.

"How do you honour those people who have kept it alive? Is it giving them more? Is it doing what Reese Witherspoon's doing with Legally Blonde's Elle, the prequel? Is this a Captain Marvel multiverse where you want to follow whoever? Or do you try to go back?" she mused. "I do still get asked, is it literally just better to leave them wanting more? I don't know. Thank God it isn't up to me. And what I have clearly said, is if somebody calls me to do it, I'll do it."

Lauren is currently promoting her new TV show, The Z-Suite.