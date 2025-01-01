Emma Heming Willis reflects on importance of caregivers after Betsy Arakawa's death

Emma Heming Willis has emphasised the importance of caregivers following Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's deaths.

The French Connection actor and his musician wife Arakawa were found dead at their property in Santa Fe, New Mexico on 26 February. Hackman was 95 and Arakawa was 65.

Authorities later reported that Arakawa passed away earlier in the month from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome and Hackman died around a week later as a result of heart disease and advanced Alzheimer's disease.

On Monday, Emma - the wife of actor Bruce Willis - took to Instagram to share a video in which she urged followers to check in on people who serve as caregivers.

The model-entrepreneur has been an advocate for dementia awareness since the Die Hard actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023.

"This is not something I would normally comment on, but I do really believe that there is some learning in this story in regards to the tragic passing of Mr and Mrs Hackman," she began. "It's just made me think of this broader story, and that is that caregivers need care too and that they are vital, and that it is so important that we show up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person."

"I think that there's this common misconception that like caregivers, they got it figured out," the 46-year-old continued. "They got it covered. They're good. I don't subscribe to that. I think that we need to be showing up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person."

Emma captioned the post, "Caregivers need care too. Period. Full stop. #supportcaregivers."

Bruce retired from acting in 2022 after he was diagnosed with aphasia, or an inability to comprehend or formulate language due to damage to specific brain regions.

The following year, Emma and Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore issued a joint statement in which they confirmed the Hollywood icon had been diagnosed with FTD after he began experiencing "challenges with communication".