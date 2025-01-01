Lauren Graham reveals father of Mae Whitman's son

Lauren Graham has revealed the father of Mae Whitman's baby son.

During an interview for the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, host Dax Shepard asked the actress whether she remains in contact with their former Parenthood co-star.

In response, Lauren shared that Mae and her six-month-old son Miles are currently based in New York City as her partner, Carlos Valdes, has been performing as Orpheus in the Broadway production of Hadestown.

"They're in New York now," she explained. "Carlos, her baby daddy, is on Broadway in Hadestown, which I feel happy to plug because he's fantastic in it, Carlos Valdes."

Previously, Mae and Carlos appeared together in the 2023 series, Up Here.

Going on to describe the actor as "really great", Lauren noted that she believes that Mae, 36, is also working in Ireland at the moment.

"They're in New York for the next while and then she got this job in Ireland," the Gilmore Girls star continued. "So, she's in Ireland with the baby."

And Lauren insisted she is still close with Mae, who portrayed her onscreen daughter in Parenthood from 2010 until 2015.

"I still get a little thrill when she'll text me back because it's not a given," she quipped. "She's a mom now and she's working and she's in Ireland."

Last August, Mae announced she had given birth to a son named Miles, who was named after her Parenthood co-star, Miles Heizer.

And while the Good Girls actress didn't disclose the father of the baby at the time, in an interview for People earlier this month, Carlos revealed he had recently become a dad.

"Not a lot of people know this, but I'm a dad, a relatively new dad," the 35-year-old smiled. "And it's my personal preference that I don't share more beyond that, but being a Broadway dad... let me tell you, it's not for the faint of heart! This life is pretty unforgiving when it comes to balancing it with parenting."