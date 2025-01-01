James Cameron's wife 'bawled for four hours' watching Avatar: Fire and Ash

James Cameron's wife Suzy Amis Cameron "bawled for four hours" watching the next Avatar movie.

The Titanic director showed his wife a version of a third Avatar film in December, and she was so overwhelmed with emotion that she couldn't offer him any feedback through her tears.

"My wife watched the whole thing from end to end - she had kept herself away from it and I wasn't showing her bits and pieces as we went along. This was December 22nd," he told Empire magazine. "She bawled for four hours... She kept trying to get her s**t back together so she could tell me specific reactions, and then she'd just tear up and start crying again. Finally, I'm like, 'Honey, I've got to go to bed. Sorry, we'll talk about it some other time.'"

Cameron is confident that audiences will have the same response when Avatar: Fire and Ash reaches cinemas this December.

"She's a pretty good bellwether," he added. "She called the ball on Titanic and Avatar and Avatar 2. So I trust her heart on it."

The famed filmmaker released the first Avatar in 2009 and its long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of the Water, in 2022. After Fire and Ash, there will be two more instalments in 2029 and 2031.

Fire and Ash's runtime has yet to be confirmed and plot details are sparse, but Cameron told the publication it would "be a little bit longer" than its predecessor, The Way of Water, which clocked in at three hours and 12 minutes.

The third chapter, starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, will be released on 19 December.