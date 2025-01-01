Zendaya calmed down Robert Pattinson after The Drama scene drove him 'crazy'

Zendaya helped calm down her co-star Robert Pattinson after he drove himself "crazy" reading the script for their movie The Drama.

The Challengers actress helped The Batman star see sense when he started to spiral over a particular scene because he couldn't find the meaning hidden between their lines.

"We had a scene together that was driving me crazy," Pattinson recalled in an interview with French film magazine Premiere, according to IndieWire. "I was desperately looking for its meaning, writing pages and pages of textual analysis. I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene. I shared my doubts with her, I spoke for two hours, and after a while, very calmly, she made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning."

He quipped, "And there I was going crazy for three days."

Zendaya and Pattinson were attached to the project in August 2024, and they filmed the romance drama between October and December of that year.

Plot details are under wraps, but it will reportedly follow a couple whose romance takes an unexpected turn before their wedding.

The British actor's comments come shortly after he revealed he almost had a "mental breakdown" over a freestyle dance with Jennifer Lawrence for Lynne Ramsay's upcoming film Die, My Love.

"They're like, 'Just dance, it's just music playing, just dance.' I'm like, 'I'm telling you I'm going to have a mental breakdown when this happens. We need to either choreograph it or cut it,'" he shared in an interview with his Mickey 17 director, Bong Joon Ho, for GQ. "And they're like, 'No, just dance, stop being all freak.'"

Die, My Love and The Drama are currently without release dates. Mickey 17 is now showing in cinemas.