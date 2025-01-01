Gigi Hadid opens up about 'romantic and happy' relationship with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid has described her relationship with Bradley Cooper as "romantic and happy".

The 29-year-old has opened up about her romance with the 50-year-old actor for the first time since they were first linked in late 2023.

Speaking to Vogue magazine for a new cover interview, Gigi called their relationship "very romantic and happy".

She then explained that she wants to keep parts of their life together private because "it's just not part of our relationship to share for whatever reason".

However, the model also acknowledged that there will always be people who leak details of her love life to the media, which are "kind of right and kind of wrong", but noted that "you just have to let it go; you can't always correct everything".

While she didn't want to reveal too much about her relationship with the A Star Is Born actor-director, she did share that they met at a backyard birthday party for the child of a mutual friend.

Gigi also gushed that she feels "lucky" to have found someone who knows what they want.

"I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential," she said, "and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve... and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be."

Gigi added that she also respects her partner "so much as a creative" and praised him for giving her encouragement and belief.

Elsewhere in the interview, the star also confessed that it can be difficult dating as a celebrity.

"You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating, and even for my friends who aren't public figures, that's hard. Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people?" she asked. "And then there's another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don't know."

Gigi previously dated singer Zayn Malik from 2015 to 2021, and they have a four-year-old daughter, Khai.

Bradley shares daughter Lea, seven, with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.