Meghann Fahy felt 'pressured' to freeze her eggs

Meghann Fahy has revealed she felt 'pressured' to freeze her eggs after being diagnosed with a hormonal condition.

The actress has revealed she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) a few years ago after being dismissed by several doctors.

Speaking to The Cut, Meghann explained that she decided to freeze her eggs after being diagnosed with the condition, which can affect fertility.

"There's so much pressure on women even in their 20s to freeze their eggs," she told the publication.

"Part of you is like, God, this is such an expensive, laborious, and emotionally and physically taxing insurance policy," the actress continued. "And yet, the flip side of the coin is like, Wouldn't I go through this just so that I could have the life that I want?"

The White Lotus star added that she had "always imagined" having children, but noted that she knew she'd still have a "full life" if she didn't.

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghann opened up about her relationship with British actor Leo Woodall, 28.

The actress revealed that one of the reasons the relationship works is because they work in the same industry.

"I don't think I could ever date someone who wasn't in the industry in some capacity, whether it be a director or a writer," she told the publication. "The experiences that you're having are so insane and specific."

The Bold Type actress continued, "To have a partner who you can make eye contact with across the room and feel seen and have that person be like, 'I know,' to me is the greatest gift."

Meghann and the One Day actor met on the set of the second series of The White Lotus, which was filmed in Sicily, Italy. They went on to confirm their relationship in 2023.