Lili Reinhart shares horror of being exposed to 'violent' social media content when young

Lili Reinhart has shared her horror over the "sexual" and "violent" content she was exposed to as a child online.

The 28-year-old Riverdale star will soon be seen in American Sweatshop - a movie in which she plays an online moderator, and has explained how she connected with the script.

She told The Hollywood Reporter, "I was growing up when Facebook was just becoming a thing and Instagram was just becoming a thing - not that really Facebook and Instagram are where you see disturbing things - but just like I became more online and when you're more online you're more exposed to the dangers of what's going on on there.

"And I remember seeing disturbing - whether they were sexual or violent - videos when I was incredibly young, not on purpose, but just because you stumble upon them as you're browsing the internet."

She continued, "We've grown accustomed to seeing so much sexual content and violence at such a young age, and I don't think it's good for our brains and for our mental health."

Reinhart continued, "I've walked away from the app X. I think it's easy to spot negative platforms and inner circles within platforms. You know, if you're on Reddit, you're probably gonna see some nasty stuff on there. And so, me personally, I used to be much more active on Reddit, and now I'm not as active on that site."

Urging others to consider the social media content they consume, the star said, "No one's forcing you to be scrolling online, and I think we get in these habits of scrolling and doom scrolling, and at the end of the day, you end your night by watching 300 videos flash before your eyes, and that's something that we're doing voluntarily."