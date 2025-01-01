Ghost Adventures star's wife arrested for plotting to kill him

The wife of Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin has been arrested after allegedly conspiring to have him murdered.

Victoria Goodwin was arrested on charges of soliciting to commit murder and conspiring to commit murder, according to inmate records in Clark County, Nevada.

Police in Florida told TMZ that investigators found messages from Victoria to an inmate in a prison in the state about murdering her husband.

One of her alleged texts read, per the outlet, "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

Police told the outlet that she had provided the location and filming times of Aaron's hit TV show, and that she had set aside more than $11,500 (£8,800) to pay the inmate.

She had allegedly communicated with the Florida prisoner several times about the scheme, including one message that read, "He's asleep right now in the hotel room. I need to know what's going on. Can I get an update? Was it done?"

Victoria has denied plotting to have her husband killed and wanting him dead, and claimed that she had no recollection of sending messages to the prisoner. However, she did concede that she and Aaron had been having marital issues.

Aaron told TMZ that he was blindsided by the news.

The couple married in August 2022, with the Ghost Adventures star sharing the news on Instagram.

"It finally happened, we got married. I couldn't be happier," he captioned the photos at the time.