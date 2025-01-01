Rosie O'Donnell confirms relocation to Ireland

Rosie O'Donnell has confirmed that she is no longer living in the US.

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, the comedian confirmed she moved to Ireland in January with her 12-year-old daughter Dakota, known as Clay.

"It's been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I'm very grateful," O'Donnell said in the video as she revealed her international move.

She explained that she's "in the process" of getting Irish citizenship, as her grandparents hail from the country, before expanding on the reasoning behind her move.

"I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are," she said.

"You know, I'm happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country, and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back," she said.

"The personal is political, as we all know."