Netflix greenlights Stephen King's Cujo remake

Netflix has greenlit a remake of Stephen King's novel Cujo.

The horror film follows the story of a mother and son who get trapped in their car while protecting themselves from a rabid dog.

Roy Lee, who produced the King adaptations Salem's Lot and It, will produce the reboot, which has yet to attach a writer, director or cast, Deadline reports.

King's 1981 book was first adapted for the screen in the 1983 feature film of the same name starring ET's Dee Wallace, Daniel Hugh Kelly and Danny Pintauro. At the box office, Cujo earned $21 million (£16.2 million).

Cujo tells the story of a lovable St Bernard dog which, after being bitten by a rabid bat, turns into a relentless killer. Enter Donna (Wallace), a stay-at-home mum, and her young son Tad (Pintauro). Their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere, and they're trapped in the heat with Cujo.

Stephen King wrote the intense novel while battling alcohol addiction and has admitted he barely remembers writing it.

King's novels, in genres ranging from horror and sci-fi to crime and fantasy, have provided rich material for Hollywood over the years, with films such as Carrie, The Shining, The Shawshank Redemption and Stand By Me among his many film and TV credits.