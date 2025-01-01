Leni Klum hits out at critics of her lingerie photoshoot

Leni Klum has come out swinging at those who criticised her lingerie photoshoot with mum Heidi.

The model and interior design student found herself under fire from online critics after she posed in underwear with her mother, supermodel Heidi Klum, in October.

Now Leni, 20, has opened up about how she tries not to let the jabs affect her.

"I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn't like it," she told Glamour Germany in an interview published March 11.

"You simply have no control over it and you can't focus too much on the negative."

She added the shoot, for lingerie brand Intimissimi, was largely slammed by German audiences, which made it easier for her to turn a blind eye to them.

"Most of the comments are in German, and I don't really understand many of them," Leni explained. "That helps too, of course."

Leni also reflected on how long she'd wished for a career in fashion after seeing her Heidi, 51, work in the industry.

"Even as a child I practically begged my mum to let me accompany her to her appointments," she explained.

"I was fascinated by everything on set: the hair styling, the make-up and how much fun my mother had during the shoot. I knew straight away that I wanted to do that, too."