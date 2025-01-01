Molly Ringwald admits teen-muse status for John Hughes 'peculiar'

Molly Ringwald has admitted her teen-muse status for director John Hughes was "peculiar".

The Sixteen Candles star recently reflected on her "complex" relationship with the late director, admitting his treatment of her as a muse when she was 15 years old was "peculiar".

"It's peculiar. It's complimentary. I always felt it was incredibly complimentary," Molly, 57, told the Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky podcast.

"Looking back on it, there is something a little peculiar."

The pair first worked together on the set of John's first film, 1984's Sixteen Candles - when he wrote the movie, he had her headshot pinned on the wall above his desk as inspiration.

At the time, Molly had already worked on a number of movie and TV roles, and had been nominated for her role in the 1982 drama Tempest.

"Sixteen Candles was his directorial debut," the actress pointed out.

"I had actually had more experience but I was still only 15 years old so I didn't have a lot of life experience. It didn't seem that strange to me (to be his muse). Now, it does."

Molly shared she would continue to ponder the dynamics of the relationship.

"It's complex. It's definitely complex," she admitted. "It's something that I turn over in my head a lot and try to figure out, how that all affected me. I feel like I'm still processing all of that and I probably will until the day I die."

John died of a heart attack, aged 59, in 2009.