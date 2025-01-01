Dax Shepard claims he was lowest paid Parenthood star

Dax Shepard has claimed he was the lowest paid star on the family drama, Parenthood.

The comedian and actor joked that despite opting to stay in the dark about his co-stars' pay packets, it was obvious he earned less.

Dax, 50, appeared on the series throughout its 201-2015 run, and explained this week he had chosen not to worry about whether or not he was being paid as much as his colleagues.

"I went into Parenthood going, 'I'm purposely gonna not find out,' and I was so happy on the show," he told former Parenthood co-star Lauren Graham on this week's episode of his Armchair Expert podcast.

However, he claimed it was clear he made less money than other actors on the series, because he never wanted to spend as much as they did on gifts for the crew at the end of shooting each season.

"There were 13 cast members, and we bought the gift," Dax recalled.

"You know, we would cumulatively chip in on whatever we were getting the crew and the amount of emails that would go back and forth to decide whether we're getting this mug or this f**king (gift)... it was impossible.

"I know I was making among the lowest of all the actors! I was kinda, like, 'Get them a mug, man'."