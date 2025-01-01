Scarlett Johansson admits 'vulgar' Saturday Night Live joke made her 'feel faint'

Scarlett Johansson felt like she was "going to faint" after hearing a "vulgar" joke about herself on Saturday Night Live.

In the Christmas episode of the TV sketch show that aired last December, the Oscar-nominated actress's husband, Colin Jost, and his Weekend Update co-anchor, Michael Che, participated in a joke swap.

At the end of the segment, Colin read out a joke in which he compared retailer Costco's roast beef sandwich to Scarlett's vagina.

Members of the audience let out loud gasps, while a camera cut to show a visibly stunned Scarlett standing backstage.

Reflecting on the moment in an interview for InStyle published Tuesday, the Black Widow star confessed she was utterly shocked by the joke.

"It was so vulgar," she sighed. "I just can't believe that they went there. I was like - it was so gross. It was really gross. And, like, old-school gross."

Scarlett went on to note that the producers had informed her there would be a "vagina joke" in the episode. However, she did not realise Che's joke would be aimed at her.

"I was like, 'I mean, it's a vagina joke, how bad could it be?' And then, as soon as the Costco photo came up, I was like, 'No! No, Michael!'" the 40-year-old exclaimed, before recalling how she felt quite frazzled when the camera turned up in her face. "The fact that it took on a full (Dateline NBC series) To Catch a Predator-style reveal or whatever, that was so intense. All of a sudden, it was like a whole bunch of people holding up lights, and a guy with a video camera. They were waiting for me to react. I felt insane. I was like, 'I think I'm going to faint.'"

Yet, Scarlett remains a good sport about the viral footage.

"I was like, 'My nerves are shot.' And Colin said, 'Me too,'" she remembered telling her husband after the comedy show wrapped.