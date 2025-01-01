Kevin Hart has 'a responsibility' to the next generation

Kevin Hart has a "responsibility" to the next wave of actors and actresses.

The 45-year-old star - who turned his focus to acting after making his name as a stand-up comedian - is "very aware" that he has a responsibility to up-and-coming movie stars.

Speaking to 'Extra', Kevin explained: "I am very aware that I am getting older and turning into a vet in our business.

"We do have a responsibility, and that responsibility is to try to position those that are next in the best way to exceed what we've done and go above and beyond … If it was set up for us to kind of just step and repeat and have the same layer of a success as the ones before us, then the business would pretty much have already peaked.

"The business only continues to grow and succeed and reach new levels because of what people are doing and creating underneath. So, I can only hope that this generation of amazing talent and actors, actresses, entrepreneurs, influencers, you know, the next wave of funny and the next wave of drama, like, they're real. The next wave of directors and producers are real."

Kevin sees it as his responsibility to help to "open as many doors" as possible for the next generation of movie stars.

The 'Ride Along' actor - who has worked with the likes of Ice Cube and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson during his film career - said: "All we can try to do is kick open as many doors for them to discover new locks to the doors behind."

What's more, Kevin is very aware that he's now become a senior figure on film sets.

The comedian-turned-actor reflected: "Leadership is such a dope word to springboard off of, because it's not about saying you're in control - it's about being a great example, right?

"And the example that you're setting or that you're becoming is one that the studio is paying attention to, one that the partners that are attached to the product are paying attention to, and when you have worked with the purpose, other people will follow that and other people will energise and synergise around that."

Kevin is also conscious that his on-set behaviour can have an impact on everyone he works with.

The comedy actor said: "[Being] number one means that, ‘Hey, I don't want any bad days the same way that you don't want bad days, so how do I help position everybody here to have good days?’"