Tori Spelling never drinks water: 'How I'm still living, no one knows'

Tori Spelling has claimed she has an "aversion" to drinking water.

During the episode of her podcast misSPELLING that aired on Tuesday, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress revealed she never drinks water and likened herself to a "cacti".

"Just water me once in a while, and I somehow survive," she joked. "How I'm still living, no one knows. I don't drink water. And when I say I don't drink water, I don't drink water."

Tori explained that she believes her dislike of water stems from when her mother Candy Spelling would need to give her medication as a child and would crush up the pill and combine it with Coca-Cola syrup before administering the mixture with a spoon.

"I would say, 'What'd you put in here? Like, what are you giving me?' And she would say the same thing, 'What, you think I'm trying to poison you?'" the 51-year-old recalled. "This crazy, irrational fear of handed over liquids from other people. I don't call it a fear of water. I just like to say I hate water, I have an allergy to water."

Elsewhere, Tori recounted how now ex-husband Dean McDermott urged her to drink water when she was pregnant as she knew she had to "hydrate the baby".

The True Tori star, who filed for divorce from the actor in March 2024, is the mother of five children.

"But in my mind, I was like, 'I'm drinking for them, not myself,'" she remembered, before describing how she can drink other liquids now. "I can guzzle, like, a glass of wine in, like, two seconds. No problem. But I take a few sips of water and swallow gently, and all of a sudden, I'm like, 'I want to puke.'"

And while she refuses to drink plain water, Tori stays hydrated by sipping on coconut water, diet Dr Pepper soda, or ginger ale.