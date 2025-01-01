Wendy Williams claims she passed competency test with 'flying colours'

Wendy Williams has claimed she passed a competency test with "flying colours" after her recent hospitalisation.

On Monday, the former talk show host threw a handwritten note to a photographer begging for help from the window of her fifth-storey room at an assisted living facility.

Wendy, who retired from broadcasting after being diagnosed with neurocognitive disorders aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023, was taken to a hospital for a "wellness check".

On Tuesday, the media personality offered fans an update on her condition by phoning Good Day New York anchor Rosanna Scotto while she was live on TV.

"I passed with flying colours!" she exclaimed.

And Wendy's caretaker, Ginalia Monterrosa, insisted the 60-year-old was doing well.

"She had those tests, she's been deemed she is not incapacitated," she explained. "I think it's great news, and it's public, and everybody knows factually that Wendy's not incapacitated."

Elsewhere, Wendy noted that she was satisfied with the results of an independent examination of her psychological wellbeing undertaken this week.

"That is what I want, and that is what I got," the New Jersey native stated, adding that she hopes to be released from the conservatorship she was placed under back in 2022.

"In terms of getting out of guardianship, that is my number one, A, number one most important thing," she said, emphasising that she doesn't like her current residence. "I'm on the fifth floor, it's called the memory unit. This is a floor where you (go if you) don't remember anything. Like, really? And as far as me being able to go outside, I'm not allowed. I have to stay in this building."