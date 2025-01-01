Steve Buscemi joins Wild Horse Nine cast

Steve Buscemi is to star in 'Wild Horse Nine'.

The 67-year-old actor has boarded the cast of the dark comedic drama from 'The Banshees of Inisherin' filmmaker Martin McDonagh.

Steve will feature in the movie alongside Sam Rockwell, John Malkovich and Parker Posey, with shooting set to begin later this month in Rapa Nui – also known as Easter Island.

The 'Fargo' actor will be taking on a role that was initially set to be played by Mark Ruffalo.

It is extremely rare that a production, let alone an American or British film, is shot on the island – which is one of the most remote inhabited places on Earth.

The location is one of the few areas that is not overrun by modern conveniences as it is run by the Rapa Nui National Park.

Plot and character details on the flick remain under wraps.

McDonagh's long-time collaborators Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin both serve as producers on the movie.

Buscemi starred as Mr. Pink in Quentin Tarantino's feature directorial debut 'Reservoir Dogs' and knew that the acclaimed filmmaker would go on to be a huge success behind the camera.

He recalled: "Well, the amazing thing about Quentin was that even on the first film, he had such confidence in himself and what he was doing, and what he had written and how he wanted to direct it. He had camera moves written into the script, and then he stuck by it when he shot the film.

"And his enthusiasm for working with everybody – we had two weeks of rehearsal before we even started to shoot. I just knew that he was going to be a successful director, and I mean successful on his own terms."

Steve continued: "Because I mean, look, in every film, there's always I think compromises that a director makes along the way – you run out of time during the day, or you have to cut something, or you have to do things a little bit differently than you had planned.

"But Quentin, he was so true to himself and to what he had written, and really fought for that. He just knew what he wanted, and it was really joyful to work with someone that was so enthusiastic and confident about what they were doing."

Buscemi also relished his collaborations with the Coen brothers on movies such as 'The Big Lebowski'.

He said: "It was working with two brothers that were just so in sync. That's what always impressed me, was how well they got along and how in sync they were, and how they complemented each other so much, and how much they both enjoyed the process of making films.

"I love that they're both exploring work on their own now, and I think they are writing something together again. So I think it's a very healthy thing that they're doing, and I always love to see whatever work they do, either together or separately."