Blake Lively thanks fans for support at Another Simple Favor premiere amid Justin Baldoni battle

Blake Lively has thanked her fans for showing her "love" at the premiere of Another Simple Favor amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The former Gossip Girl star posted a carousel of images from the SXSW premiere of the A Simple Favor sequel in Austin, Texas on 7 March and thanked the crowd for their reaction to the film.

"Watching @asimplefavor opening night @sxsw felt like a rock concert. Thank you to the very best audience. Texas turns it out. Making this movie was already the gift, every element of it. To share it with you all and feel the love returned to us was the best feeling. Thank you for having us Austin," she wrote in the caption alongside photographs of herself, director Paul Feig and co-stars Anna Kendrick, Michele Morrone, Henry Golding and Andrew Rannells at the premiere and after-party.

Lively followed it up with candid behind-the-scenes photos from her Austin trip, including pictures of her playing table tennis in heels with Morrone, who plays her on-screen husband in the sequel.

"Final Austin roundup for @asimplefavor," she added. "I know how fortunate I am to work with each of you. Thank you to my friends and loved ones for making this weekend so special. Ok. Back to sweatpants now. That was fun."

The actress concluded her coverage on her Instagram Stories by sharing a snap of Feig in a cowboy hat, and writing, "I really am going to sleep now. But first. The greatest @paulfeig."

After the premiere, the filmmaker shut down claims of a feud between Lively and Kendrick. The stars have yet to address the speculation, however, the Pitch Perfect star is heavily featured in Lively's posts.

Before she began promoting Another Simple Favor, Lively had not been on Instagram for almost two months as she had been laying low amid her lawsuits with her It Ends With Us director and co-star.

In late December, she sued Baldoni, claiming he sexually harassed her on set and subjected her to a smear campaign following the release of their movie last year. Baldoni subsequently filed a defamation and extortion countersuit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, among others.