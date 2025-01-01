Millie Bobby Brown addresses critics who claim 'she looks 40'

Millie Bobby Brown has directly addressed the comments about her "older" appearance.

The Stranger Things actress has recently faced intense scrutiny over her grown-up appearance during the press tour of her upcoming film The Electric State.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, the 21-year-old addressed the discourse surrounding her new look.

"I think that the press, they love to go in on me sometimes with certain things. I know that, obviously, people say that I look a lot older. That's like a thing that I get a lot, like, 'Oh my god she looks like 40,'" she continued. "And I'm like, 'Well, yeah, you did meet me when I was 10, so I'd understand I am 21 now. It's been ten years, she grows.' My face like grew. I don't... what do you want me to do about that?"

The Damsel star noted that the criticism about her looks and her evolving accent used to get to her, but she's no longer interested in changing who she is to please everybody.

"I'm in a place where, like yeah, my accent does change. My face does grow. I do wear a lot of make-up. It's just the kind of person I am," she stated. "You're not gonna tell me how to be a girl like, you're not gonna tell me how to be a woman."

Brown took to Instagram earlier this month to accuse the press of "bullying" her with their articles about her appearance.

On the podcast, she said that if she had "a genie wish", she would wish that nobody else has to go through that "disgusting" scrutiny because it changes "the kind of person you are" and "the way you perceive the world".

"You see the bad and you don't see the good; you're like, 'What are your intentions? What are you gonna say about me?'" she added.