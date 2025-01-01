Ione Skye claims Gwyneth Paltrow was mean to her brother when they dated

Ione Skye has claimed Gwyneth Paltrow was mean to her brother when they dated.

In her new memoir, Say Everything, the actress recalled holidaying in Mexico with her brother, actor and singer Donovan Leitch, and his then-girlfriend Gwyneth.

In the book, Ione explained that she and her then-husband Adam Horovitz decided to go on a trip with Donovan and the Shallow Hal star after an earthquake hit Los Angeles.

"Vacationing with Dono and his intimidating new girlfriend (yes, that Gwyneth) did not exactly sound relaxing, but anything was more relaxing than living in fear of the next earthquake," Ione wrote, according to People.

The actress claimed that Gwyneth, who had only appeared in a handful of films at the time, spent the week reading scripts and scolding Donovan.

"At breakfast, Dono had distractedly tipped his water glass (he was one of the world's most distracted people)," she penned. "A few drops had splashed Gwyneth, and she'd snapped, 'Idiot.' With a laugh, but still."

Ione then recalled asking her brother if Gwyneth was "always mean" to him.

"Dono laughed ... My brother was smitten. He was 27 and looking toward the future, to marriage and kids," she continued. "Gwyneth was only 21 and wasn't ready for anything too serious. Well, at least not yet. Six months later, she'd get a part in Seven and fly to Reno to meet Brad Pitt - and we all know how that turned out."

Gwyneth and Brad began dating in 1994 after meeting on the set of the film. They became engaged in 1996 but split the following year.

In a new interview with People, the Say Anything actress insisted she doesn't hold a grudge against the Goop founder.

"We were what, 21 at the time? We were so young," she explained. "At the time, we thought we were so grown-up!"

She also praised Gwyneth for having "an awareness of who she is" and for always having "a good reaction to people coming after her for things she says".