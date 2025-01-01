Ayo Edebiri got 'death threats' after 'idiot' Elon Musk shared fake report about her

Ayo Edebiri has revealed she got "death threats" after "idiot" Elon Musk shared a fake report claiming she landed a lead role in Pirates of the Caribbean.

The Bear star has revealed she was heavily criticised online after the tech billionaire posted a fake report on X claiming she was "considering" replacing Johnny Depp in the sixth instalment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The actor has starred as the drunken Captain Jack Sparrow in all five films in the Disney franchise.

Alongside a screenshot of the fake report, Elon wrote at the time, "Disney sucks."

Ayo has now taken to her Instagram Stories to recall the bizarre incident.

"Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it's the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man," she wrote alongside a screenshot of Elon's original post.

The Bottoms actress continued, "LMAO. So not only is he double Sieg Heil-ing fascist, he's an idiot. But anyway."

While it's clear Ayo won't be starring in a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, fans are still waiting for details on the follow-up to 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Last year, producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that writer Jeff Nathanson was developing a reboot of the 2017 film, but did not reveal whether Johnny would be reprising his role as the eccentric pirate.

Bruckheimer told Entertainment Weekly that if it were up to him, Johnny would be in the reboot, adding, "I love him. He's a good friend. He's an amazing artist and he's a unique look."

The Edward Scissorhands star has been largely absent from Hollywood following his legal troubles with ex-girlfriend Amber Heard.