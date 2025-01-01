Pamela Bach's daughters 'heartbroken' by 'false' stories about her

Pamela Bach's heartbroken daughters have hit out at "false and unkind stories" about their mother.

Hayley Hasselhoff, 32, and Taylor-Ann Hasselhoff, 34, as well as their father David Hasselhoff, 72, were left devastated last week when Bach was discovered dead in her home at the age of 61 following suicide.

Now the daughters of the Baywatch actress have taken action to confront cruel rumours about their mother in the wake of her shock death.

In a statement shared with Deadline on Wednesday, Hayley and Taylor-Ann said, "In the wake of this tragedy, the family has been heartbroken to see that certain individuals have chosen to profit from their grief, spreading false and unkind stories about their mother."

The statement added, "These actions only deepen their pain and complicate an already difficult time. The family is requesting that such misinformation cease, and that respect be shown for the memory of their mother."

Bach and David Hasselhoff were married from 1989 until 2006 - with their romance beginning after they met on the set of the Knight Rider TV series in the 1980s.

In her final social media post, shared via Instagram on New Year's Day, Bach shared her love for her family and hopes for the future, writing, "As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London.

"Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing. My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here's to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"