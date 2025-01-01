Millie Bobby Brown vows to shave her head again

Millie Bobby Brown explained at what point in her life she would shave her head again.

The 21-year-old actress shot to fame as a child star as buzz-cut styled superhero Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

Many fans still think of Brown as having a shaved head when they first think of her - although more recently she has been drawing attention by walking red carpets with long blonde locks.

Opening up to the Call Her Daddy podcast, the star explained when she would consider shaving her head again, revealing, "I always tell (husband) Jake (Bongiovi), for my first baby, I want to shave my hair off. It was really liberating, I would suggest it for anyone - any girl."

She continued, "Maybe right before I'm about to give birth because... I just think hair is such an ordeal anyway to deal with. I'm gonna nurture my child, why deal with my hair? And I think it's such a liberating experience."

And she added, "I had that experience as a girl, but I'd like to have that experience as a woman."

Brown also revealed that her shaved head was surprisingly high maintenance while she was filming the early seasons of Stranger Things.

She explained, "You get to that age where you're 11 now and you're shaving it consecutively every three days because it cannot grow past a certain length because we're filming.

"So every time it started to grow and I'd get excited, we'd shave it again. So, I think it (got) to the point where I was like 11 or 12, where I was like, the boys started liking girls and I was kind of like, 'Why are boys not liking me?'"