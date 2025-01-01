Matthew McConaughey's sharp advice to his actor son

Matthew McConaughey had some rather blunt advice for his son as he embarks on an acting career.

Levi McConaughey is the 16-year-old son of Matthew, 55, and his 43-year-old model wife Camila Alves - who he has been married to since 2012.

As the son of an Oscar-winning actor, Levi didn't have to look far to find a fountain of advice as he prepares to embark on an acting career of his own.

Speaking to People magazine, the teenager revealed, "I mean, he gave me a lot of advice, and he was able to mentor me in a couple different ways.

"But I'd say the main thing for acting, and pardon my French, is no bulls**t in your bones and own what you're doing and make a choice regardless if that ends up being the right one or the wrong one - commit to it and know what you're saying."

Speaking to the outlet himself, Matthew said, "It's one, you've got a natural ability. Two, how do we get specific about knowing where you're coming from and where you're going?

"Best acting for my money is when an actor's caught in action, doing something. Meaning, where were you before, and where are you going after, if the camera is rolling the whole time. So you come into the scene, so the scene doesn't feel like a fresh start and a fresh ending."

He added, "The other thing is, take risks. Don't be afraid to make a fool of yourself - I did it plenty of times, and it's a lot easier to go big and come back down to reality than it is to come in under and push it to more energy later."

Levi is tipped to appear in the recently announced film Way of the Warrior Kid.