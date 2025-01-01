This is Spinal Tap sequel gets September release date

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues will be in cinemas this autumn.

The sequel to the 1984 rock mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap is set for release on 12 September.

The original This Is Spinal Tap has been newly restored and will be re-released in cinemas over the summer and will land on digital and streaming platforms soon after that.

Directed by Rob Reiner, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues sees Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer reprise their roles as members of "one of England's loudest bands".

In the sequel, the fictional heavy metal group reunites after a 15-year hiatus for one final concert. Reiner returns as Marty DiBergi, the documentarian who follows them on tour, with music legends Elton John, Paul McCartney and Garth Brooks making cameos.

A newly released teaser sees the band's signature Marshall guitar amplifier getting turned up to 11 in a reference to the first film, in which Spinal Tap's guitarist Nigel Tufnel (Guest) explains to Marty that the volume on his amp goes up to 11 instead of 10.

This Is Spinal Tap debuted 40 years ago and had modest success at the box office. It became a cult classic after its VHS release and in 2002 was deemed "culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant" and selected for preservation by the National Film Registry.