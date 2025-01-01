Sadie Sink joins Tom Holland in Spider-Man 4

Sadie Sink is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Stranger Things star has been cast in Spider-Man 4, in which she'll share the screen with Tom Holland as the teenaged, web-slinging Avenger.

It's unclear who Sink will portray in the comic book adventure, although Deadline, which first reported the casting news, noted that her role will be "significant".

The outlet also posited that Sink could play X-Men mutant Jean Grey, a character who has been brought to the screen in the past by Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner.

Sink rose to fame on Netflix's Stranger Things, which recently wrapped production on the fifth and final season. She also starred in Taylor Swift's music video for All Too Well: The Short Film, with Dylan O'Brien.

She will appear next in the Searchlight musical O'Dessa, which premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival last week.

Plot details for the fourth Spider-Man instalment have yet to be revealed.

In the third outing, 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker accidentally breaks open the multiverse and allows for two prior Spider-Men, Tobey MaGuire and Andrew Garfield, to all appear in the same reality.

No Way Home grossed $1.9 billion (£1.47 billion) at the global box office.

Spider-Man 4 will hit cinemas in July 2026.