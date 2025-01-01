Brock Pierce offers Wendy Williams a place to 'begin her journey to healing'

Brock Pierce has offered Wendy Williams a home stay with hospital care.

The Bitcoin billionaire and Mighty Ducks star says he's ready to come to Williams' rescue.

"I've always admired Wendy's strength, and when I saw her ask for help, it was impossible to ignore," he told Page Six.

"My offer is simple: a place where she can find peace, receive the care she deserves, and begin her journey to healing."

Pierce, who previously appeared on Williams' radio show, added: "Wendy is a national treasure, and it's time we show her the kindness and support she has always given to so many."

It's unclear which house the mogul is offering, but it has been reported that he owns properties in Amsterdam, Puerto Rico, NYC and Washington, DC.

The move comes after Williams tossed a handwritten note begging for help out of the window of her New York assisted living facility this week that read, "Help! Wendy!!"

That spurred police to take the former daytime TV star to hospital - where it was reportedly determined her mental capacity was intact, despite a previous aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

The former Wendy Williams Show host has been staying in a memory care unit while fighting to end a court-ordered guardianship.