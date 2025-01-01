Harvey Weinstein jovial as judge sets rules for trial

Harvey Weinstein has been spotted laughing in court at a hearing ahead of his rape retrial.

The disgraced movie producer was at a hearing in Manhattan criminal court when he exposed a gappy grin.

Courtroom photos showed Weinstein, who has been undergoing treatment for bone marrow cancer, laughing while sitting next to his lawyer, and exposing his missing teeth.

The ex-Miramax honcho - whose 2020 rape and sexual assault conviction was overturned based on "unfair" testimony - was rolled into the courtroom in a wheelchair.

During the hearing, an attorney for Weinstein called his past trial irrelevant.

"We can take that transcript and all the judge's rulings and throw them in the garbage," the lawyer said.

"That trial was declared illegal by the highest court in this state."

Judge Curtis Farber ruled that lawyers can't bring up Weinstein's past conviction - or that it was later tossed - during his retrial, which is set to begin next month.

Farber also ruled that Weinstein's attorneys can't mention his health problems during the retrial, including his cancer diagnosis and diabetes.

Weinstein's lawyers also said they want to make sure the jurors selected are not aware of the previous case, which received widespread media attention.

Jury selection for the retrial is set to begin on 15 April.