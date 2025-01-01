Daniel Craig in talks to star in Netflix's Narnia

Netflix is circling Daniel Craig for its Chronicles Of Narnia film.

Director Greta Gerwig is aiming high by making the James Bond star an offer to join the cast, according to Deadline.

The outlet stresses that Craig has not yet made a decision as to whether or not he will get on board, but that "he does hold the offer".

It is also unknown what role he would be playing in the film.

Deadline also reported last week that Charli XCX was in talks for the role of the white witch.

In 2018, Netflix announced its intention to develop new series and film projects based on CS Lewis' beloved The Chronicles of Narnia books, and brought Gerwig on board in 2020 to adapt and direct the first movie.

It remains in its early stages, and details are scant. The film is scheduled for an exclusive two-week Imax global run around the dates of US Thanksgiving (26 November) in 2026, in advance of its drop on the streaming service.

If Craig were to join the cast, the deal would be a reunion of sorts for the actor and Netflix. Craig starred as super-sleuth Benoit Blanc anchoring Rian Johnson's Knives Out franchise, which has a deal at the streamer.