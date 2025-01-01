Kim Kardashian claims she paid for engagement ring from Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian has claimed she paid for the majority of the engagement ring ex-husband Kris Humphries proposed with.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, the reality TV star and her sister Khloé Kardashian were filmed preparing to attend the lavish six-day wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that took place in Mumbai, India back in July 2024.

While getting ready for one of the ceremonies, Kim reflected on the engagement rings she was been given by former partners, with her first husband, Damon Thomas, presenting her with a 14-carat cushion cut. She was married to the producer from 2000 until 2004.

Kim then recalled to Khloé how basketball player Kris popped the question with an 18-carat emerald cut from Lorraine Schwartz in 2011. The bling reportedly cost $2 million (£1.54 million) at the time.

"I didn't keep that. I was pregnant with North (West, daughter), still married to him and in order to divorce him, he said I had to give him the ring in my divorce," she explained, adding that she was the one who paid for the diamond ring. "He contributed a fifth."

Celebrity jeweller Lorraine, who accompanied Kim and Khloé on the trip, told the 44-year-old that it was "best" that she "got rid" of the ring.

"But I would've loved a collection," the SKIMS co-founder admitted.

Representatives for the NBA star have not commented on Kim's claim. Kris sold the magnificent design for $749,000 (£578,000) at auction in 2013.

After famously divorcing Kris after 72 days of marriage, the brunette beauty went on to wed Kanye West.

Along with 11-year-old North, the pair share daughter Chicago, seven, and sons Saint, nine, and Psalm, five.

Kim and the controversial rapper split in 2021, with the divorce finalised in November 2022.