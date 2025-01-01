NEWS Lucy Hale dating Harry Jowsey Newsdesk Share with :





Lucy Hale is reportedly dating reality TV star Harry Jowsey.



On Wednesday, editors at People claimed the Pretty Little Liars actress and the Too Hot to Handle personality are an item.

Yet, an insider told the outlet that the romance is "super casual" for now.



While in a report from Us Weekly, a source revealed that Lucy and Harry are "having fun" dating and are spending a lot of time together in New York City.



"It's casual and they are having fun, but Harry is very into Lucy," the insider stated. "Friends around them think they are very cute and are a good, yet surprising match."



Representatives for Lucy and Harry have not yet commented on the reports.



Previously, The Hating Game star was linked to musician Anthony Kalabretta and actor Skeet Ulrich.



But in an interview for the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast that aired in January 2023, she emphasised that she has no desire to settle in relationships.



"I think that you can find someone who you mentally, emotionally, spiritually and physically connect with - like, a 10 out of 10 in each area," the 35-year-old commented at the time. "I think that is possible. I think so many people settle. I'm not gonna f**king settle. I'll die alone before I settle. It's so dramatic, but that's just how I feel."



Meanwhile, Harry used to date his Perfect Match co-star, Jessica Vestal.

