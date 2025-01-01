Kim Kardashian recalls Kanye West urging her not to wear diamond rings before Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian has recalled how Kanye West urged her not to wear all of her diamond rings shortly before she was robbed in Paris.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, the reality TV star recounted how her ex-husband warned her not to wear both of the engagement rings he had given her after she once showed them off online.

Kanye initially proposed to Kim with a 15-carat diamond ring in 2013 and later presented her with a 20-carat diamond three years later. The larger diamond design was worth an estimated $4 million (£3 million).

"My first one that I got engaged to Kanye (with) was a cushion cut and that was the only piece of jewellery I owned that I didn't take to Paris," she said. "Kanye saw it and he goes, 'Don't you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?'"

When she went to Paris for Fashion Week in October 2016, the SKIMS co-founder "left my original ring that I got proposed to, which was like the most important" at home.

However, the upgraded ring was one of the lavish items that was taken by the thieves who robbed her at gunpoint in a hotel room.

In total, jewellery worth approximately $10 million (£7.7 million) was stolen.

Following the terrifying robbery, Kim stopped wearing jewellery in public.

But in the new episode, she told her sister Khloé she might start wearing her bling again.

Kim also revealed that she plans to give the engagement ring Kanye gave her to their daughter North, 11, one day.

"That one, I'm gonna give to Northy, because she was with me when I got engaged and she held it after and I took a photo and she was just, like, a few months old," she smiled.

Kim and Kanye, who share three other children, split in 2021 and finalised their divorce the following year.