Kate Hudson calls Matthew McConaughey 'one of her great loves' in film

Kate Hudson has described Matthew McConaughey has "one of her great loves" in the film industry.

The Almost Famous actress first worked with the Oscar-winning actor in the 2003 romantic comedy classic How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and collaborated with him five years later on the 2008 romantic action comedy Fool's Gold.

In a career retrospective video for Vanity Fair, Hudson reflected on their partnership and explained why they worked so well together.

"There's just a similar energy that somehow allowed us to be able to really connect on screen and fall in love," she said. "It's like you have great loves of your life and then, like, as actresses, I think you have great loves in your work. And he's my one of my great loves, you know?"

She continued, "That just is something that happens when you meet and you feel that chemistry. It's just sort of an energetic thing. And great producers can see that right away. I feel really lucky that I got to experience that with someone as talented and as fun as Matthew."

The Running Point star noted that she and McConaughey share a "very similar type of joie de vivre" and are "not afraid to be flirtatious" with each other on set.

Hudson, who is engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa, went on to say that she had a "truly an amazing experience" filming How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days because the Dallas Buyers Club star brought "so much amazing energy" to the set every day.