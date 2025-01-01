Selena Gomez surprises Martin Short and Steve Martin with SAG Awards on Only Murders set

Selena Gomez recently surprised her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin with their Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on the set of their TV show Only Murders in the Building.

The show was honoured with one of the night's top prizes, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, while Short scored an individual award, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, during the ceremony in late February.

As Short and Martin were unable to attend the show to accept their statuettes, the duo were recently presented with them during a break in filming season five of the comedy.

In an Instagram video, Gomez, her co-star Michael Cyril Creighton and the show's co-creator John Hoffman can be seen entering one of the apartment sets with SAG Awards in hand while Short and Martin are sitting in two armchairs.

"And the SAG Award goes to Steve Martin and Martin Short!" Gomez said as she entered the room.

In true comedy fashion, Short playfully fell to his knees with his two trophies and joked, "I would like to thank the Academy and everyone in the crew whose names (I) just don't know."

"Thank you, world!" the Cheaper by the Dozen actor said. "Look at that, now we're talking."

Short didn't attend the SAGs because he had contracted Covid-19, while Martin didn't go because of a scheduling conflict.

After representing the show's core trio by herself, Gomez wrote on Instagram after the prizegiving, "After 4 seasons we got our first award as a cast!!! Steve, Marty you deserve this more than I do. You guys have shaped the character I play on our show.

"Last night was one I will never ever forget. Thank you @hulu and @sagawards for this unreal moment that I will cherish with my only murders family!"