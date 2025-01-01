Liev Schreiber addresses nepo baby claims following daughter's Paris runway debut

Liev Schreiber has responded to claims that his daughter Kai only landed her Paris Fashion Week modelling gig because she's a nepo baby.

The 16-year-old budding model, whose mother is Naomi Watts, made her runway debut when she strutted down the catwalk wearing a knitted snakeskin dress with a feathered collar during Valentino's latest presentation on Sunday.

During a new interview with TMZ, her father Schreiber addressed the "haters" who claimed that Kai only got the opportunity because she has famous parents.

"I don't have many thoughts for the haters. I'm gonna put it to you like this: What if you were a professional actor and your child decided they wanted to do something in this world?" he said. "Do they have a choice of what you (do professionally)? It doesn't matter. That's her life and she does what she wants with her life."

He then gushed, "I'm super proud of her. I thought she did an amazing job in the show."

Schreiber and Watts, who also share a 17-year-old son named Sasha, were in a relationship for 11 years before splitting in 2016.

Earlier this week, the Ray Donovan star shared pictures of Kai's runway debut on Instagram and wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen the one, the only, the indomitable @kaischreiberr!"

Watts echoed his sentiments in her own post, adding, "That's my @maisonvalentino baby! I'm squealing with pride. Ilysm (I love you so much) @kaischreiberrr."

To compliment her snake-print dress, Kai also wore white lace stockings, white sandals with a rose strap, wide sunglasses with blue lenses, and a thick beige headband.