Oasis announce reunion tour film

Oasis will document their upcoming reunion tour for a film.

The band, made up of brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, announced on Thursday that a new film will be made in conjunction with their upcoming 2025 reunion tour.

The film will be produced by Oscar-nominated writer Steven Knight, best known for creating Peaky Blinders.

The project will be directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, who helmed the 2012 LCD Soundsystem documentary Shut Up and Play the Hits.

No release date has yet been announced and no further details about the content of the film have been revealed.

However, Liam took to X on Thursday to claim the film was "news to me" and "fake news".

Oasis announced their long-awaited reunion tour, Oasis Live '25, in August last year after a period of social media speculation.

The Wonderwall hitmakers have so far announced 41 dates for the trek, which will kick off in Cardiff, Wales, on 4 July. They will then play a series of shows across the U.K. and Ireland before embarking on the North American leg of the tour.

The tour will also include stops in South America, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

Fans are eager to find out who will be joining the brothers on stage during the tour. NME previously reported that British musician Andy Bell will play bass, Gem Archer and Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs will play guitar and Joey Waronker will be on drums.

Addressing the line-up reports, Liam wrote on X, "NME tell me who your source pots are that keep giving you info about OASIS and I'll give you an exclusive interview about up n coming OASIS tour. You can have it all but how much do you want it (sic)."

He added, "It's not the lineup reveal I'm bothered about I'll reveal that to you in a minute I'm more bothered about the line where it says a source close to the band and tour that really causes me a great deal of concern."