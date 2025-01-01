Nikki Glaser to return as host for 2026 Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser will return to host the Golden Globes in 2026.

The comedian will host next year's edition of the awards show after making her debut as Globes emcee in January.

Glaser became the first woman to host the Globes solo this year and was widely praised for her opening monologue and overall performance.

In a new statement, the comedy star said she "can't wait" to host the ceremony for the second time.

"Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career," she commented, before joking, "I can't wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from The White Lotus who will finally recognise my talent and cast me in Season Four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past."

Meanwhile, Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne praised Glaser's "fearless wit" at this year's edition of the star-studded event.

"Nikki Glaser brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit to the Golden Globes stage this year," she said. "Her sharp humour, and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant and most of all fun."

Glaser has previously admitted that the hosting gig was "hard work", but noted that she was eager to do it again.

"It was hard work, but it was the best job I've ever had," she shared on The Howard Stern Show on 6 January. "I wanted to leave that awards show and have people (say), 'I want her to host more things. That was comfortable to watch. I wasn't nervous for her.' And that's what I came away with."

The 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards will take place in January 2026.