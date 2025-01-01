Ashley Graham to make Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago

Ashley Graham is set to make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

It was announced on Thursday that the U.S. model will make her Broadway debut in the musical, which has been running since 1996, making it the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Graham will play the role of Roxie, a housewife turned murderess, at the Ambassador Theatre from 15 April to 25 May.

"I'm honored to make my Broadway debut as the iconic Roxie Hart," she said in a statement. "I'm deeply grateful to be able to embrace this new challenge and excited to share the stage with this incredible company."

The 37-year-old also took to Instagram to announce the news.

"It's official. I AM BROADWAY-BOUND!!!" Ashley penned. "I can't believe I'm finally able to share that I'm making my Broadway debut in @chicagomusical!"

She continued, "I wrote this down on my vision board back in 2019... be careful what you wish for, because dreams do come true. See you on Broadway!!!"

In a video as part of the post, the model told fans she was "nervous and excited" to take on the role of Roxie.

Chicago, which is set in the 1920s, tells the story of Roxie, who murders her secret lover after he threatens to leave her. After being arrested, she hires Chicago's craftiest lawyer to help her outwit the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by creating shocking headlines.

The femme fatale has been played in the past by the likes of Christie Brinkley, Melanie Griffith, Pamela Anderson and Brooke Shields.