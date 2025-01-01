Jason Isaacs's on-screen kids discuss his full-frontal White Lotus scene

Jason Isaacs's shock full-frontal scene on The White Lotus has been discussed by his on-screen kids.

The 61-year-old British actor plays Timothy Ratliff in season three of the HBO drama - while Sam Nivola, Sarah Catherine Hook and Patrick Schwarzenegger play his on-screen children, Lochlan, Piper and Saxon.

This week, viewers were stunned when Isaacs appeared to bare all in a scene where his bathrobe fell open, exposing his penis to his family.

While the Harry Potter star has shared his joy over the eyebrow-raising moment, Nivola and Hook have now shared their thoughts on it.

Nivola, 21, told TV Insider, "That wasn't his real penis" - while Hook, 29, added, "It was a prosthetic."

The scene in question showed the pair recoiling in horror as Timothy's private parts fell out in front of them, and the younger stars have revealed the moment was a hoot to film.

Hook said, "It was really funny. He was very excited to do it. I think he took pride in the prosthetic" - while Nivola confirmed, "He's like, 'It's my fake d**k scene today!'"

Earlier this week, Isaacs joked about his shocking scene saying he couldn't wait to do it again, telling Entertainment Weekly, "Yeah, it is now in my contract for every show I do, so we'll see. It'll get easier, hopefully."

The White Lotus continues on HBO on Sundays.