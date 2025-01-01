Gwyneth Paltrow investigates the effects of 'female Viagra'

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared her thoughts on a drug that has been deemed the "female Viagra".

The 52-year-old is no stranger to investigating intimate topics via her lifestyle brand, Goop.

And this week, the Oscar-winning star has been questioning the effects - and apparent lack of visibility - of a drug called Addyi, first released in 2015, which is said to boost female libido.

The star asked in her weekly newsletter, "Why does nobody know about 'female Viagra'?"

She offers, "Of course, part of the reason is that female pleasure has long been dismissed and considered taboo. We've been conditioned to believe that we don't deserve to ask for what we want or that our sexuality is too complex to understand."

Promising that "a shift is underway", the American star continued, "We're finally breaking down barriers in women's sexual medicine - making way for a long-overdue conversation about the little pink pill and low libido."

Linking to a detailed article on her Goop website, Paltrow highlighted the inequality between treatments available to aid libido, finding just two for women, but quoting 26 options for men.

The article explains that the drug called Addyi is comparable to an antidepressant, "increasing dopamine and slightly decreasing serotonin" with research finding that women can find their libido and sensitivity being affected over time, rather than the instant result that men would experience via their options.

The article also interviews a woman called Margaret who gave feedback three months after being prescribed the drug - saying it had been life-changing.

"It changed everything for me. I feel more confident, braver and assertive. I'm more honest with (my husband) about what I like," she said, adding, "It has helped saved my marriage, that's for sure."