Michelle Williams frustrated over fan mail for Oscar-nominated namesake

Michelle Williams has shared her frustration and amusement over receiving fan mail for an Oscar-nominated star.

The 45-year-old Destiny's Child icon has been in the spotlight since she joined the chart-topping group at the end of the 1990s.

Meanwhile, 44-year-old Dawson's Creek star Michelle Williams also rose to fame in the 1990s and went on to be Oscar-nominated five times.

The singing Michelle can currently be seen in a production of the Broadway musical Death Becomes Her - and has been stunned to receive fan mail intended for her namesake.

Opening up on Instagram, the Say My Name singer said, "You guys know about two weeks ago we celebrated 100 shows, and now, today, it probably makes about 116 shows done... I love that for us."

She continued, "There are some things that you think, 'Man what's it going to take the cake? Man what's going to be better than the other? What can happen?' And so I received this letter and I can't wait to dig in and tell you guys what it says."

She then read out the fan mail - noting that it highlighted the achievements and accomplishments of the Blue Valentine actress, and also contained photographs of the TV and film star that the fan asked to be signed.

Seemingly amused, Michelle looked at the photos and declared, "Her hair is fabulous."

She then explained, "So yes, Michelle knows what's going on as well. And I can not wait to see her hopefully sooner than later. It's being worked out. And yea, I wanted to share that with y'all today."