Kris Jenner reveals secret to her relationship with Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner has revealed why her relationship with Corey Gamble has stood the test of time.

"He makes it easier to be me," she shared on the latest episode of daughter Khloe's podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land.

"He lets you be you," Khloe chimed in.

Jenner and Gamble, who is 25 her junior, met at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday bash on the island of Ibiza in August 2014.

By November of that year, he had earned an invite to the momager's own birthday party, and by 2015, he'd joined her on E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

A big part of Jenner's life is being a mum of six to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Rob Kardashian with late ex Robert Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with her ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner. She is also a grandmother of 14.

When Khloe noted that it was "interesting that he has no kids and he's with someone that has the most kids and grandkids," Kris shared, "He was very well aware of how a life like this goes and all the things that came with it."

She explained that her boyfriend, who once worked as Justin Bieber's tour manager, "knew all about security and all about all the drivers and seemed to know everybody in LA and everybody in my life and it was a very safe feeling to be able to date someone who you didn't have to explain how our life worked."