Julia Stiles felt 'so slimy' after Harvey Weinstein movie interference

Julia Stiles has revealed she felt "so slimy" after Harvey Weinstein made changes to one of her movies.

The Mona Lisa Smile star shared her true feelings about the movie producer's choices, in an interview with Brett Goldstein for his Films To Be Buried With podcast.

Asked to name the worst movie she'd ever watched, Julia, 43, revealed it was one she had starred in.

"One of my own movies, actually, that I think was executed very poorly," Julia admitted, before explaining why she felt so negatively about 2001's Down to You.

"It was a time when teen rom-coms were really popular, and the director wrote the script," Julia said.

"He was a first-time director and he was a very, very intelligent, capable guy. The script was very good. And then Harvey Weinstein got his hands on it."

Julia went on to claim Harvey - who is currently awaiting retrial on rape charges in Manhattan - added a scene in which Julia started dancing, because she had danced in other hit movies.

It was, "the success of Save the Last Dance, or the success of 10 Things I Hate About You, with me dancing on the pool table," that led to the new scene, she said. "He needed to have me dancing in the film."

But, Julia added, "I felt so slimy doing it the whole time".

"It was annoying," she said. "Because I was like, 'Well, this is so cheap, and it's not adding to the story'."