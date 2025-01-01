Gwyneth Paltrow reveals MDMA therapy breakthrough

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she underwent MDMA therapy.

The Goop founder explained her relationship with her mother Blythe Danner had "shifted" after the experience.

"I had done the therapeutic MDMA with the therapist and I remember because you said, 'Oh, your relationship with your mom is so gentle,'" Gwyneth, 52, told her friend Amy Griffin on the Goop podcast on Wednesday.

She recalled Amy had noticed a change in the way Gwyneth felt about actress Blythe, 82.

"Remember, you were like, 'What, what shifted? You know, you're not annoyed with your mom anymore'," Gwyneth prompted.

"And I was like, 'Well, I had this incredible experience', and I told you about it."

Amy confirmed Gwyneth's experience of taking MDMA - an empathogen-entactogenic drug with stimulant and minor psychedelic properties often referred to as ecstasy or molly and added she noticed it had conferred a sense of "peace and calmness" on the Oscar winner.

"I looked over at you, and I said... what's different about you?" she said.

"There was this peace about you. There was this calmness, and I always thought of you as a calm person anyway, but I think that there was this this knowing, this calmness. There was just a shift because I hadn't seen you in several months. And you said 'I've just had some experiences. I've really been going inward and doing some work'."